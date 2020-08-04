Judge denies landlords challenge to COVID-19 eviction protections in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The landlord’s challenge to eviction protections for San Francisco renters due to COVID-19 non-payments has been denied by a judge, according to San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston.
Supervisor Preston posted a series of tweets on Monday announcing that ‘the court found that the ordinance is a permissible exercise of the city’s power to regulate the grounds for eviction and does not violate state law or the constitution.’
On Monday, Superior Court Judge Charles F. Haines issued the order that will permanently remove evictions due to renters’ non-payments during the pandemic.
Supervisor Preston says this will also prohibit ‘late fees, penalties, interest, or other charges’ in relation to late rent payments.
“This is one of the strongest eviction protection laws in the country,” Preston tweeted. “We appreciated the that Court followed the legal precedents and upheld our ordinance. These are crucial protections for SF’s vulnerable renters.”
CLICK HERE to see the court documents.
