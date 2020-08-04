Judge denies landlords challenge to COVID-19 eviction protections in San Francisco

Salesforce Tower is seen from above in downtown San Francisco, California on February 6, 2019. – San Francisco, once home to flower power, hippies and dope, has changed dramatically: these days, it is all about Facebook, Twitter and Google, the multi-billion dollar tech giants who have turned it into one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in. Average monthly rent for a two-room apartment in the city by the bay now runs to $3,700, the highest in the United States. And a household of four with annual earnings of less than $117,400 is officially officially considered “low income.” “We see now a kind of homelessness that did not occur before, people who work, that is new, said Cary McClelland, author of the 2018 book “Silicon City” which examines how the city has changed. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The landlord’s challenge to eviction protections for San Francisco renters due to COVID-19 non-payments has been denied by a judge, according to San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston.

Supervisor Preston posted a series of tweets on Monday announcing that ‘the court found that the ordinance is a permissible exercise of the city’s power to regulate the grounds for eviction and does not violate state law or the constitution.’

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Charles F. Haines issued the order that will permanently remove evictions due to renters’ non-payments during the pandemic.

Supervisor Preston says this will also prohibit ‘late fees, penalties, interest, or other charges’ in relation to late rent payments.

BREAKING: Court Strikes Down Landlord Challenge to COVID Eviction Protections. Ruling keeps in effect legislation to permanently ban eviction for COVID-related nonpayment of rent. — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) August 3, 2020

“This is one of the strongest eviction protection laws in the country,” Preston tweeted. “We appreciated the that Court followed the legal precedents and upheld our ordinance. These are crucial protections for SF’s vulnerable renters.”

CLICK HERE to see the court documents.

