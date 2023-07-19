SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal attempted murder trial for David DePape will be held in San Francisco after a judge denied defense attorneys’ motions Wednesday.

DePape was arrested on October 28 for allegedly attacking then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer inside Pelosi’s Pacific Heights house. DePape confessed to San Francisco police detectives that he broke into the house in the middle of the night because he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps. But the Democratic politician wasn’t home that night, so DePape attacked Paul Pelosi instead, he told police. Two SFPD officers’ body cameras recorded the assailant striking Paul Pelosi in the head with the hammer.

The hammer attack captured national headlines. On Wednesday DePape’s defense attorney argued that the only way to ensure a fair trial and find untainted jurors was to move the trial out of the Bay Area. Defense attorneys requested for the upcoming trial to be held in Eureka, where prospective jurors would likely have less knowledge of the case.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo /Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DePape’s attorneys asserted that publicity from San Francisco Bay Area media outlets, including KRON4, was inflammatory and pervasive.

Defense attorneys wrote in a change of venue motion, “Video footage of the incident was released to the local media, as was an audio recording of a police interrogation that occurred shortly after Mr. DePape’s arrest, in which he made incriminating statements. Local media have also focused on Mr. DePape’s allegedly bigoted political beliefs, further poisoning the well in the Bay Area. And survey research shows that a very high proportion of potential Bay Area jurors believe that Mr. DePape is already guilty.”

“The extensive, prejudicial, and inflammatory media coverage in the Bay Area of Mr. DePape’s alleged criminal conduct; the unique local prominence of Nancy Pelosi; the release and broadcast of a recording of Mr. DePape’s confession during a police interrogation; and the relatively short interval between this incident and the trial — all warrant transferring venue out of the San Francisco Division of this Court,” defense attorneys wrote.

The judge disagreed and denied the change of venue request. “I don’t think it’s called for, at all,” the judge said.

The judge pointed out that the hammer attack against Paul Pelosi garnered national media attention and the case involved Nancy Pelosi, who is a national political figure. The judge also noted that the Bay Area’s jury pool has 5.5 million residents, while Eureka would only have 300,000 residents to draw from.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse.

This breaking news story will be updated.