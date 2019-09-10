Judge denies request to stop construction on San Francisco’s navigation center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Monday, a judge denied a request to stop construction of the homeless navigation center along San Francisco’s Embarcadero.

The center would be next to a residential building where police say a woman was violently attacked by a homeless man just last month.

Neighbors worry the Navigation Center will bring more attacks and crime.

Despite this loss today, Safe Embarcadero For All say there’s still another fighting chance.

The judge will bring both sides back into the courtroom in a couple of weeks.

“The judge said he didn’t see the urgency in the matter because a temporary restraining order is meant to be kind of an emergency procedure,” said Wallace Lee, Safe Embarcadero For All.

Neighbors like Lee who are part of a group called Safe Embarcadero For All fear the 200-bed homeless shelter will increase crime in the area.

“Concern is that this is a low barrier shelter, meaning it’s meant to reach the hardest to reach homeless people in the city and that includes those who are drug addicts, those who are mentally ill and those who are previous sex offenders,” Lee said.

Safe Embarcadero For All says the navigation center puts neighbors in danger, claiming crime has already increased since the mayor announced the project in march.

“Because the recent attack on Paneez Kosarian I’m concerned about safety as well,” he said.

Lee’s referring to the incident where police say a homeless man attacked a woman last month outside the Watermark Condos next to the navigation center.

A week later another attack happened outside the same building, where the victim says a man ran up behind him and punched him.

In its lawsuit, neighbors also say the city also failed to seek necessary approval from the state land commission.

Both sides will be back in court on Sept. 23 to debate the navigation center’s future, however the city plans to open this temporary shelter in December.

