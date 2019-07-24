Judge holds hearing on asylum rule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) A San Francisco judge on Wednesday will hold a hearing on President Donald Trump’s new rule that restricts asylum applications.

Prosecutors are rallying outside the courtroom this morning.

The rule was issued last week by the Trump administration.

After it was announced, four different activist and refugee assistance groups from the Bay Area filed a lawsuit against the ban, saying it is unjust and continues to make it more difficult for a majority of asylum seekers to apply.

The rule would not allow asylum applications at the southern border from people who passed through another country, unless they sought and were refused asylum in the transit country.

Today a judge will hear the lawsuit filed by the East Bay Sanctuary Convenant and three other groups.

They’re asking for a temporary order to block the rule.

The activist group members say the rule excludes almost all asylum seekers leaving persecution in many countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

They say the measure violates the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act as well as federal administrative law.

Justice department lawyers defend the rule, saying it is a policy decision helping address the “overwhelming crush on our asylum system” at the southern border.

The hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. at the federal building.

There’s also expected to be “no asylum ban” supporters packing the courtroom.