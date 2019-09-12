Judge in Brock Turner case no longer coaching girls JV team at South Bay high school

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Former judge Aaron Persky, who is known for working on the Brock Turner rape case, has been let go from Lynbrook High School as a tennis coach, according to the Fremont Union High School District.
Persky was hired with the district as the junior varsity girls tennis coach.
In a statement released by the district on Wednesday, they say it is believed that ‘this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community.’
After Persky was hired, a petition to remove him as the coach was created about 19 hours prior to his unemployment with the district.
Effective September 11, 2019, Mr. Persky’s employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended. We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community. The District will begin the search for a new coach immediately with the goal of ensuring that the athletes on the JV tennis team are able to have a successful season. Both the Lynbrook and District staff will be supporting the team and their families throughout this transition.
Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students.
Again, as this is a personnel matter, the District will have no further comments on this matter at this time.Fremont Union High School District