Judge in Brock Turner case no longer coaching girls JV team at South Bay high school

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Former judge Aaron Persky, who is known for working on the Brock Turner rape case, has been let go from Lynbrook High School as a tennis coach, according to the Fremont Union High School District.

Persky was hired with the district as the junior varsity girls tennis coach.

In a statement released by the district on Wednesday, they say it is believed that ‘this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community.’

After Persky was hired, a petition to remove him as the coach was created about 19 hours prior to his unemployment with the district.