Judge in Stanford rape case removed from high school coach job

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The judge in the controversial Brock Turner Stanford rape case is out of his new job as a high school tennis coach.

Aaron Persky was hired by Lynbrook High School in San Jose as the JV girls tennis coach.

Then a Change.org petition by students and parents started to circulate, urging the Fremont Union High School District to remove him.

Those who signed the petition claim Persky’s employment goes against Lynbrook’s values.

On Wednesday the school district released a statement saying Persky was no longer an employee.

Back in 2015, Persky came under fire as a judge for sentencing Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to just 6 months in jail for raping a woman at a fraternity party.

Persky was recalled by voters in 2018.

