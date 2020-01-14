Judge: Nia Wilson murder trial to stay in Alameda County

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Alameda County Superior Court judge denied the defense’s motion Tuesday to move the Nia Wilson murder trial to another county.

John Lee Cowell is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after the July 2018 attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland that killed 18-year-old Nia Wilson and injured her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson.

Cowell’s defense team filed the motion to change the venue of the trial saying they do not believe their client will have a fair trial locally.

The judge denied the motion for several reasons.

The judge said the defense team’s survey, which showed the majority of residents already think the defendant is guilty, was misleading, and was not a fully accurate representation of Alameda County residents.

The judge also believes that this trial will be racially-charged no matter what county the trial happens in.

Family members of Nia Wilson showed up to the courthouse wearing shirts and sweatshirts saying “I am Nia Wilson” and “Black Girls: Our Lives Matter.”

Wilson’s mother, Alicia Grayson, said she thinks it’s a plus that the trial is staying in Alameda County: “When it happened in this county, it should stay in the his county.”

Big moment for #JusticeForNiaWilson supporters, Nia Wilson’s mother, and Wilson’s sisters today when an Alameda County judge ruled that the trial will not be moved to another county. Wilson was stabbed to death at a BART station. John Cowell is charged with homicide. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/HveoC4JGdZ — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 14, 2020

Nia Wilson’s sisters spoke with @kron4news about the day they were viciously attacked by a stranger at a Oakland BART station. Nia,18, died after her throat was slashed. Her sisters survived. “I had to sit there and watch my sister take her last breath.” pic.twitter.com/PzPA5Idba0 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 14, 2020

