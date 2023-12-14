(KRON) — A judge will decide Thursday to issue sanctions against the City of San Leandro for the destruction of evidence in a 2019 case.

Attorneys for Sorrell Shiflett said that San Leandro Police Department officers attempted to arrest Shiflett on Oct. 6, 2019, while he was walking outside with his cousin before sunrise. Police were responding to a report of a suspicious person when they started to question the men.

Shiflett, who became disabled after a serious brain injury stemming from an armed robbery, ran from the police to get his father to help in the situation, attorneys said. San Leandro police officers later struck Shiflett with a baton and tased him, causing him to fall and sustain severe injuries, according to Shiflett’s attorneys.

Attorneys said that critical evidence was intentionally destroyed after a civil rights lawsuit was filed against the city.