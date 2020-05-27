Juggling for Jude: Marin teen launches social media challenge to raise money for St. Jude’s

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – A local teen has already raised nearly half a million dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Now, she’s finding new ways to fundraise during the pandemic.

Marin teen Hollis Belger was only 9-years-old when she thought of a way to raise money for the pediatric hospital St. Jude.

The young soccer player figured she could juggle a soccer ball with her feet, encouraging friends and family to donate to St. Jude, as she juggled for longer and longer periods of time.

So Juggling for Jude was born.

“Our goal for the first summer was $100 dollars. We literally wanted to raise that much money, and we ended up raising $30,000 dollars the first summer. We were blown away. And then it year it just started to get more and more outreach,” Belger said.

Six years later, Belger has raised $440,000 for St. Jude.

The hospital, which provides free treatment for pediatric cancer patients, has had to cancel a number of fundraisers due to COVID-19.

So Belger decided now was the time to kick off an idea she’s had for awhile.

“I’m going to be launching the Juggling for Jude Challenge on June 1st, and I’m going to be juggling for just a minute, and see how many I can do, and then I’m going to donate ten dollars to Juggling for Jude,” Belger said.

Belger will post videos on social media, tagging soccer players and encouraging them to juggle, donate, then tag others.

She’s hoping the challenge and the donations will take off.

“You don’t even have to be a soccer player to do this, it’s just about the thought, and the challenge, and tagging people, and spreading awareness, and of course raising awareness for St. Jude, because it is an amazing place,” Belger said.

Belger has already been raising money for St. Jude during shelter in place, by giving virtual lessons to soccer players looking to hone their juggling skills.

“I just teach you some of my tips, and things that I’ve learned, things not to do, things to do…you don’t need that much space, just a ball, and yourself,” Belger said.

The teen hopes that through Juggling for Jude, and especially the upcoming challenge, she can teach other young people not just about soccer, but about the joys and importance of philanthropy.

To learn more about the Juggling for Jude challenge, or to donate, visit jugglingforjude.com.

Latest Stories: