SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know.

If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three cents per gallon.

If you drive into San Francisco via the North Bay get ready to shell out even more, as the Golden Gate Bridge toll rises today (though other area bridges will be the same price).

But don’t expect that public transit will necessarily be the answer: BART riders will also be paying more effective today.

And in the South Bay, don’t expect to be able to easily get menthol and other flavored cigarettes. Unincorporated Santa Clara County already had a ban on the products, and now San Jose does too, joining San Francisco.