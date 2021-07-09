July heat wave: List of cooling centers in Santa Clara County

A child looks at his water bottle as the sun sets on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California as temperatures soar in an early-season heatwave. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The South Bay has several cooling centers open starting at noon Friday as the region is under an excessive heat watch.

Dangerously high temperatures through the weekend have officials warning people of heat-related illnesses. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s to low 100s, some places can even get to 110 degrees.

Here are all the cooling centers in Santa Clara County, open through Sunday at 10 p.m.



City of Cupertino

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Gilroy

Gilroy Library

350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Los Altos

Los Altos Library

13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Ave, Los Altos, CA 94024

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Los Gatos

Los Gatos Library

100 Villa Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

City of Milpitas

Milpitas Library

160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Library

660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Centennial Recreation Center

171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours: Friday, July 9 from 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, July 10 – Sunday, July 11 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

City of Saratoga

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

For those who won’t be using a cooling center, be sure to minimize risk by staying hydrated with water, try to stay in the shade or indoors during peak heat hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and wear sunglasses and sunscreen. Be aware of how the heat can affect your pets and check on your at-risk family and neighbors.

More information on the cooling centers can be found here.