July heat wave: List of cooling centers in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The South Bay has several cooling centers open starting at noon Friday as the region is under an excessive heat watch.
Dangerously high temperatures through the weekend have officials warning people of heat-related illnesses. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s to low 100s, some places can even get to 110 degrees.
Here are all the cooling centers in Santa Clara County, open through Sunday at 10 p.m.
City of Cupertino
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Gilroy
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Los Altos
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Ave, Los Altos, CA 94024
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Los Gatos
Los Gatos Library
100 Villa Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
City of Milpitas
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill Library
660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Centennial Recreation Center
171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours: Friday, July 9 from 8:00 am – 9:00 pm
Saturday, July 10 – Sunday, July 11 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
City of Saratoga
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
For those who won’t be using a cooling center, be sure to minimize risk by staying hydrated with water, try to stay in the shade or indoors during peak heat hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and wear sunglasses and sunscreen. Be aware of how the heat can affect your pets and check on your at-risk family and neighbors.
