June 15: California businesses free to relax rules

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California will finally be reopening Tuesday, which means no more tier system that tells businesses how many customers they can welcome, if any at all.

Without the system, businesses can swing their doors open to the public at full capacity and relax on their social distancing and masking requirements for customers.

This comes after a year of shifting rules, at times completely closing indoor spaces.

Individual businesses still have the power to force customers to mask up or keep capacity limits, but many say they don’t anticipate that.

But it’s not a fully mask-free state just yet. People in California still have to mask up while taking public transportation or while inside classrooms.

California has one of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the country and 70% of people have had at least one shot.

Despite reopening, Governor Newsom still maintains the state of emergency, which give him extra authority to issue new laws relevant to the emergency.