SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — June 1 marks the first day of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. KRON4 is bringing awareness about the disease and the need to find a cure. Purple is the official color for Alzheimer’s movement.

Did You Know?

690,000 Californians living with Alzheimer’s

6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s

13 million Americans projected to be diagnosed with disease by 2050

There are a number of events throughout June. Check it out on the Alzheimer’s Association website.