Juneteenth celebrated as federal holiday for the first time

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honors he has as president.

Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden, while the Senate passed the bill unanimously the day before.

Dr. Travis D. Boyce, Chair & Associate Professor of the Dept. of African American Studies at SJSU joined KRON4 News to talk more about the importance of the new federal holiday.

“We need to think about, generally speaking, supporting Juneteenth goes beyond this day off, this holiday. It’s also important that folks think about supporting Juneteenth in terms of commitment to African American justice in relationship to what it means to be a citizen. This goes back to voting rights, economic opportunities, educational opportunities.”

Several Bay Area celebrations have already begun across the Bay Area.