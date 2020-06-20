Juneteenth celebration brings roughly 10,000 people to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Juneteenth “West Coast Port Shutdown” brought thousands of people to Oakland Friday.
Oakland police said about 10,000 people took part in the Juneteenth event that took place at the SSA terminals Friday morning.
Activist Angela Davis made a special appearance at the event as well.
Police say there were no reported incidents and no arrests have been made.
