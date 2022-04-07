SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A federal jury found the former president of chapter 165 of the National Treasury Employees Union guilty of two counts of making false statements and three counts of wire fraud, according to a United States Department of Justice press release Wednesday.

The verdict was handed down after a five-day jury trial before U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas Parker and Charles Bisesto prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors alleged that Jonathon Ortino, 47 and of San Bruno, improperly took $84,000 of the union’s money and spent it on himself, his friends and his wife. Ortino was president of the union, representing Customs and Border Protection officers in California and Nevada, from 2013-2017.

Ortino didn’t report this on a labor department form for reporting disbursements and loans to union officers, according to prosecutors.

Ortino was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019. He faces a maximum term of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of making false statements and a statutory maximum term of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of wire fraud. A sentencing date has not been set.