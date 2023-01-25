A statue of Themis, an ancient Greek Goddess of Justice, is seen. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was convicted by a jury of raping a San Francisco woman at knifepoint after breaking into her home.

On Wednesday morning, a jury found 35-year-old Jovan Jones guilty of rape, burglary with intent to commit a sexual assault, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and first-degree robbery.

“Jovan Jones’ conviction for these horrific crimes is due in large part to the bravery and resilience of the survivor,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “My office met her courage with equal resolve to fight for justice in this case and send a message that unspeakable violence will not be tolerated and that we will not relent in our pursuit of justice, no matter how long it takes.”

The sexual assault happened on January 12, 2013. The victim was standing in the doorway of her Telegraph Hill apartment and talking on the phone with her mother when Jones forced his way into the apartment.

“The victim was on the phone with her mother who heard her scream before the call was dropped. The victim’s mother, who was in Washington state at the time, called police and requested a welfare check for her daughter,” prosecutors wrote.

San Francisco Police Department officers chased the rapist out of the victim’s apartment complex and through the Telegraph Hill neighborhood.

A one-hour manhunt ensued until Jones was spotted in the wooded area of the neighborhood by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

“I want to thank the jury for their service,” said Assistant District Attorney Lisa Jimenez. “Justice has been done and after 10 years the victim and her family can now close this chapter and focus on healing and moving forward.”

Jones has been in custody ever since his arrest on January 12, 2013. He is facing a minimum of 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on February 28.