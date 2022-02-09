Jury finds woman guilty of murder-for-hire for Fremont chef’s insurance payout

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – An Alameda County jury found two defendants guilty in a murder-for-hire plot against an executive chef Monday.

Marvel Salvant and Maria Moore were convicted of the first-degree murder of Dominic Sarkar with special circumstances. At the time of his death, Sarkar was a 56-year-old executive chef working at Rangoli, Flavors of India in Fremont.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, Sarkar was shot to death early October 8, 2018 while he was sleeping in his Fremont home. Moore told police that she was the beneficiary of Sarkar’s life insurance policies, which taken together totaled $800,000.

She also said she was in a sexual relationship with the slain chef. She was listed as Sarkar’s domestic partner on at least one of the two policies.

The D.A.’s office claimed that evidence showed that less than a month before the murder, Moore wired $500 to Salvant, who lives in the Sacramento area.

The D.A.’s office said that cell phone location records showed Salvant coming to Sarkar’s neighborhood, and surveillance footage showed Salvant’s car parking nearby Sarkar’s house at the time of the murder.

“A male was then seen on the footage riding a bicycle towards the victim’s residence from where Defendant Salvant’s vehicle parked,” a news release states. “Minutes after the murder, the same male was seen on the video footage returning to the vehicle. Cell phone location data then showed Defendant Salvant leaving the area back to his residence in the Sacramento area.”

Salvant and Moore were found guilty with special circumstances. The jury also found that Salvant had “personally and intentionally discharged a firearm” at Sarkar.

The defendants are expected to be sentenced March 9.