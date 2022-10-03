SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jury found a man guilty on armed robbery, false imprisonment and weapons charges stemming from a 2017 jewelry store heist, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office stated in a press release.

Michael Alexis was also found guilty of using a semi-automatic firearm during the robbery.

“The jury’s verdict sends a clear message that violent crime is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated in the press release. “Although the stolen property was never recovered, justice was done, and Michael Alexis is being held accountable for his crimes. I stand with the small businesses and retailers throughout our city who have been targeted and victimized and will use every legal means available to seek justice and hold offenders accountable.”

Alexis was accused of holding two people hostage at gunpoint while he and accomplices stole over $1 million from the Elite Fine Jewelry Store in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Alexis’ accomplices pled guilty in 2020 and were sent to prison, the press release stated.

KRON ON is streaming live

Assistant District Attorney Sheila Johnson prosecuted the case.

“I am grateful to the jury for their service and verdict finding the defendant guilty of this violent robbery and delivering justice to the victims,” Johnson stated in the press release. “The victims were extraordinarily patient and cooperative throughout this prosecution, appearing at numerous hearings over the last five years, and now, with justice done, can begin to move on from this horrific trauma.”

Alexis’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.