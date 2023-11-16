SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A jury reached a verdict for the federal trial of David DePape, the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house, asked “Where’s Nancy?” and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer when police arrived.

Jurors found the 43-year-old Richmond man guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties. It took the jury less than two full days of deliberations to decide on DePape’s guilt.

DePape is now facing a possible life prison sentence for his failed attempt at kidnapping the U.S. House Speaker on October 28, 2022. After DePape realized that Pelosi was not home and police officers were at the front door, he beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer before the officers could stop him, trial evidence showed.

David DePape cries while testifying at his federal trial on Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtroom sketch by Vicki Behringer)

The jury reached its verdict after listening to three days of testimony. Paul Pelosi and DePape both testified on the witness stand.

Paul Pelosi’s testimony was the first time he ever spoke publicly about the incident. Mr. Pelosi told the jury that a stranger broke into his Pacific Heights home. He woke up in bed, saw a “very large man” standing in the bedroom doorway with a hammer and zip ties, and immediately realized he was in “serious danger,” Mr. Pelosi testified on Monday.

Paul Pelosi, 83, told the court that he tried to remain “as calm as possible,” and told the intruder, “She’s not here. She’s in Washington.” After DePape lunged at him with the hammer, Mr. Pelosi woke up in a pool.

A police officer’s body camera video shows David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling for control of a hammer.

DePape testified for more than an hour on Tuesday, recounting how his political leanings went from leftist to right-wing after reading a comment on a YouTube video about former President Donald Trump.

DePape testified that he went to the Pelosis’ home to talk to Nancy Pelosi about Russian involvement in the 2016 election. He planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and upload his interrogation of her online, DePape told the jury.

He did not deny attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. “I reacted because my plan was basically ruined,” DePape testified.

Defense attorney Jodi Linker said her client believed in right-wing and QAnon-inspired conspiracy theories. According to DePape’s defense team, he went on a misguided crusade against government corruption. His list of targets included Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, George Soros, Hunter Biden, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, an FBI agent testified.

