(KRON) – The jury selection for the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s Pacific Heights home last October will begin Monday. The trial is set to start later this week.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. at the time, however, DePape is accused of attacking her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer fracturing his skill. DePape was arrested at the Pelosi residence.

David DePape’s attorney asked that his trial be moved out of San Francisco in fear he would not get a fair trial, however, that was denied.

Depape faces criminal trials in both the state and federal courts. Depape has pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and attempted murder charges in both state and federal courts.

If convicted in state court, DePape will serve 13 years to life in prison.

DePape is a Canadian citizen who may face deportation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if convicted.