SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith finds herself on the other side of the law as she is accused of taking bribes and mismanaging the jail.

Today, jury selection begins in the civil case against her.

If she is found guilty she will not face any jail time, but will be removed from her position.

The 69-year-old Smith has been Santa Clara County Sheriff since 1998. She is not running for office again and is hoping to be done in January, but that might not be choice as the trial looks to remove her three months earlier.

The case should last about 17 days.