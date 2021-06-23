Just days left to apply for Sonoma winery dream job paying $10,000 a month

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wine enthusiasts: The clock is ticking to apply for a dream job with a family-owned winery in Sonoma County.

Murphy-Goode Winery first posted the job back in March, and has since added a second position, doubling your chances.

The winery is looking for two people who will make a whopping $10,000 a month and get free housing in the town of Healdsburg.

So what will you have to do?

In the first 90 days, the new hires will shadow a winemaker to explore “all aspects of the harvest,” the winery said. After that, it’s like a choose-your-own-adventure deal. The winery wants to work with the hires to explore their passion within the industry

“You don’t need wine experience or to have passed the Master Sommelier exam,” the winery adds.

The application deadline is June 30, 2021. A team of judges will review all submissions and announce semi-finalists in July. The semi-finalists will then get in-person interviews.

The position start date is September 2021.

The application includes making a short video that explains the candidate’s ideal role in the wine industry, and what they would bring to the tasting table at Murphy-Goode. And yes, you must be at least 21 years old to be considered!

“Since this a real job, it’s open to singles, people with families, pets, etc,” the winery said. “So, once you are here, we hope you and your loved ones leave the house and explore Sonoma County because it is a pretty awesome place to live.”