‘Just give him back’: Three dogs still missing after van stolen in Fremont this week

FREMONT (KRON) — Another dog now confirmed missing from the transport van that was stolen in Fremont earlier this week.

Jimmy is one of more than two dozen dogs who were on their way to their forever homes when the driver of the van they were in, went into a Fremont hotel and left the dogs in the van, with the key in the ignition and the van was stolen.

The van was recovered a few hours later in Oakland, but some of the dogs were missing.

“He loves hugs, he loves to be kissed and he’s a good baby, he really is,” said Saundra Dominguez, the dog’s foster mom.

Dominguez was devastated when she heard the van Jimmy and timmy were inside was stolen on sunday night.

She fostered the 10-week-old chihuahua brothers at her Fresno home for the first few weeks of their lives.

Timmy is pictured in an Oakland police officer’s arms after the van was recovered.

Dominguez was told Oakland Animal Services had both siblings on Monday, but on Friday, they said they actually do not have Jimmy.

“I just froze and I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

The owner and driver of the van the dogs were traveling in left the van running with the key in the ignition and the dogs in the back while she stopped to sleep at a Fremont hotel Sunday night.

The van was stolen, but recovered hours later in Oakland.

Police arrested a suspect, but jimmy and at least three other dogs were missing.

Fable — a white bull dog — was found and returned to her owner.

But Papo, Unike and Jimmy are still not accounted for.

Dominguez has this message for whoever may have jimmy

“It’s hard, you didn’t know,” she said. “I am assuming you didn’t know. Just give him back.”

Dominguez says there is a cash reward for any information on Jimmy’s whereabouts.

