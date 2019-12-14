‘Just have fun’: Oakland police talk security at final Raiders home game

OAKLAND (KRON) — The last ever Raiders game at the Oakland Coliseum is just two days away.

While Raiders fans are gearing up to bring the noise one last time, Oakland police are preparing to provide security for football fans.

“Best advice? Come to the coliseum. Understand the NFL’s fan conduct rules. That will save a lot of grief. Just have fun,” said Oakland Police Capt. Randell Wingate.

The final home game before the team relocates to Las Vegas will also be the last time Oakland police provides security for a Raiders game at the Coliseum.

While the fans will being experiencing what is sure to be an emotional event, Capt. Wingate says Oakland police will stay focused on providing security and keeping everyone safe.

“The Oakland Police Department in partnership with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the coliseum management security team is fully prepared to see the Raiders last game and make sure that it’s a fun, safe and enjoyable last game,” he said.

Oakland police officers are not only there to keep the peace.

They are also on hand to save lives.

In fact on Friday, Oakland officers are being honored for the role they played in reviving a raiders fan experiencing a medical emergency during a game earlier this year.

“Somebody in medical distress that was not breathing, they rendered first aid and we honored those five officers here today,” Wingate said.

Although security will be tight, Capt. Wingate says raiders fans should not feel inhibited to bring that infamous raiders passion in the black hole one last time for the home team.

“Nope, not at all. They root for their team and they root hard,” the officer said.

