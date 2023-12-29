ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed two Antioch boys remains at large.

The mother of Arsenio Rabb, a 12-year-old boy killed in the crash, said the two victims had great things ahead of them, and it’s unfair that their lives were cut short while the driver remains on the run. The other victim was Arsenio’s 13-year-old brother, Amahjè Emenike.

The boys were killed on Dec. 22 when an SUV slammed into a car driven by their dad.

“All he was worried about was playing video games and being around family,” said Arsenio’s mother, Malaysia Duvall. “He wasn’t out there in the streets. He had a lot of goals and a lot of ambition.”

The boys were in the backseat of the car when they were T-boned by a black Cadillac, Duvall said. Emergency crews rushed to West 6th and G Streets in Antioch, and the driver of the Cadillac was nowhere to be found.

“They need to face it like a man,” Duvall said. “They ran like a coward, you know what I’m saying? Those were two innocent lives.”

Duvall says it’s been difficult coming to terms with what happened. The family envisioned a lot for Arsenio and Amahjè.

As police search for the hit-and-run driver, the family is leaning on each other for support during this difficult time.

“I just really want justice for them. Period. I just want justice for them,” Duvall said.

One of the funeral services happened on Friday. A public vigil for the boys is expected to happen at a later date.