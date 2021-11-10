Justice Department sues Uber for overcharging passengers with disabilities

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Wednesday against rideshare service Uber for charging extra fees to passengers who, because of a disability, need more time to enter a car, according to a press release.

“This lawsuit seeks to bring Uber into compliance with the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act while sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get into a car,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleged that Uber violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination by private transportation companies.

Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, started charging passengers wait times fees in 2016 in which customers would get charged if the driver has to wait more than two minutes after arriving to start the trip, according to the Justice Department.

Whether it’s needing to break down a wheelchair or storing a walker in the car, passengers with disabilities may need more than two minutes to get into the Uber, the release said.

The Justice Department said it asked the court to order Uber modifies its wait time fee policy to comply with the ADA.