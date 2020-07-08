Justice for Jace: Family’s tearful plea for justice echoed by San Francisco leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Jace was different. My son was different. My son mattered. My son was gonna be somebody,” Jason Young said.

A father in agony — a family grieving a son. 6-year-old Jace Young was killed by a stray bullet. Now, a call to action.

“If this doesn’t outrage you, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t make you stop, I don’t know what will,” Mayor London Breed said.

In mourning but also demanding justice for Jace.

A family’s tearful plea for justice is being echoed by San Francisco leaders.

“It’s nothing nobody can tell me or his mom that will make his family feel better. My son was different, he was going to be somebody, I need everybody to understand that,” Jason said.

At a news conference Tuesday, the father of Jace pleaded for someone to come forward with information about who fired the shot that killed his son on the 4th of July.

“Say something that’s what you want to do, if you seen something say something, get Justice for Jace, say something,” a family member said.

Jace was killed and another man was wounded when someone opened fire in the 1200 block Ingalls in the Bayview about 10:45 Saturday evening.

“We gotta stop it, no more funerals, no more death, no more destruction in the Black community, we gotta chance to do something different, it’s time to do something different,” Mayor Breed said.

San Francisco mayor called on everyone to honor Jace’s memory by bringing an end to this type of senseless violence.

It was a message that was echoed by Supervisor Shamann Walton.

“We want this violence to end, we want you to put down the guns. Jace’s life matters,” Walton said.

6-year-old Jace loved computers and lit up a room, his dad said. He concluded with a message to other families.

“Grab your kids, hold onto your kids if you all have kids, when you all leave here, text them, call em’, hug em’, let them know that they’re loved, that they matter, that they’re going to be different, that somebody loves and cares about them,” Jason said.

Police Chief Bill Scott says at this point, they don’t believe either Jace or the man who was wounded were targets.

At this point, police have no suspects. They are seeking the communities help in tracking down the person who opened fire.

