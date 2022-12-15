OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Prosecutors are making announcing an “important update” at 1:30 p.m. today in connection to the death of Jasper Wu.

The toddler was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on Interstate-880 in Oakland in 2021. Jasper’s killer evaded arrest for several months, however, Alameda County prosecutors may be announcing an arrest and charges filed at this afternoon’s press conference.

Jasper was just a few weeks away from turning 2 years old when tragedy struck on November 6, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. His mother was driving home to Fremont when a gang-related gunfight broke out between two cars on Interstate 880 near the Filbert Street exit, investigators said.

Jasper was strapped in a carseat inside his mother’s white Lexus sedan and was struck by at least one bullet, according to the CHP. He died soon after at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Jasper’s death was one of several high-profile highway killings in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2021. Bay Area highway shootings are frustratingly difficult for detectives to solve.

Late last year, Jasper’s loved ones held a traditional Buddhist ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland and burned some of Jasper’s toys, sending them up to heaven.