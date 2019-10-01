Live Now
JUUL Labs halts support for Prop C to repeal San Francisco’s e-cigarette ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vaping and e-cigarette company JUUL Labs is ending its backing of Proposition C, the ballot measure aimed at overturning San Francisco’s ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The company said in a statement Monday night, “As we continue that review, the company announced it will cease active support of Prop C in San Francisco.”

San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of e-cigarette and vaping products back in June with a vote by the board of supervisors.

Proposition C is slated to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot and allows voters to decide whether to overturn San Francisco’s vape and e-cigarette ban.

Monday’s announcement by JUUL comes as the number of fatalities related to vaping rises to 14 in the U.S.

Officials in Nebraska announced Monday a resident died of severe lung disease connected to vaping.

