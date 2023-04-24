(KRON) — A juvenile was arrested for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school on Monday, the Morgan Hill Police Department said.

A school resource officer was called to Central High School, 85 Tilton Avenue, at about 10:38 a.m. for the incident. Police said that two students “engaged in an altercation,” one of whom possibly had a gun.

Police were told the student left the campus, and he was found on Monterey Road at Pebbles Avenue several minutes later. He had the gun on him, which police said was a loaded 9mm ghost gun. A ghost gun is a homemade firearm that can be bought without a background check.

“The youth was arrested and later transported to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on felony weapon violations, grand theft, criminal threats, vandalism, and disruption to school services,” MHPD said.

MHPD also arrested a person on Friday for his involvement in another, separate gun incident in Morgan Hill.

On April 9 at about 11:34 p.m., MHPD was called to the back of M&H Tavern, located at 17365 Monterey Road, for reported gunshots. Police said there was a confrontation between two groups of people in the parking lot, resulting in gunshots. Nobody was injured.

No suspect was identified immediately, but a police investigation eventually named Gregory Rodriguez, 21, of Morgan Hill as its suspect. He was arrested on Friday when he appeared in court for an unrelated matter.