(KRON) — A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for allegedly robbing the same 7-Eleven store twice in Santa Rosa.

On Wednesday at around 11:51 p.m., police were notified of a robbery that just occurred at a 7-Eleven store located on Mission Boulevard. According to the report, the suspect pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money as well as pointing the gun at a citizen who had interrupted the robbery in progress.

This robbery marked the store’s third in three weeks.

An officer was in the vicinity of the store and arrived within one minute after the call was received. The officer was informed the suspect had fled the scene towards Mission Boulevard and a nearby creek. Two officers attempted to contact a person that matched the suspect description, however the person fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was eventually caught in a residential area and taken into custody. Officers located a handgun, later determined to be a replica, that was found under the suspect, police said.

Officers determined the suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was involved in the store’s second robbery that occurred on June 30. He was booked into the Los Guilicos Detention Facility on several charges relating to robbery and displaying a replica firearm.