VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in connection with Friday’s shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured another.

Around 8:30 p.m., detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for unlawful discharge of a firearm. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned an altercation between the 16-year-old and 17-year-old took place prior to the shooting. Both juveniles were shot after the altercation, police said.

The 16-year-old was pronounced deceased and the 17-year-old remains at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be transported to the Solano County Jail after treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Meek at (707)-454-5722.