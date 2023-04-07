(KRON) — A juvenile was seriously injured after a rollover ATV crash in Sonoma County on Friday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened in Cazadero, an unincorporated part of the county, at about 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was injured after her ATV rolled down an embankment. A sheriff helicopter assisted the Cazadero and Monte Rio fire departments with the rescue.

Due to the severity of her injuries and the rural location of the incident, a helicopter transported the victim to a local hospital.