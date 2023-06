SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A juvenile is dead following a fatal collision early Wednesday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred in the 2400 block of Rinconada Drive. The area was partially closed for several hours during the investigation, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This incident marks the city’s 19th fatal collision and 12th pedestrian death of the year.