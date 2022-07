SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A juvenile was seriously injured after a car hit a bicycle on Friday night, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

The crash happened on the 5700 block of Winfield Boulevard. It was called in at 8:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but has been stabilized. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

