(KRON) — A juvenile reached for a loaded handgun while being detained for suspected shoplifting by Marin County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend, according to authorities.

MCSO deputies responded to a report of shoplifting in Southern Marin this past weekend. While deputies were in the area, two suspects were located who matched the description of the shoplifters and were detained.

During a search of the suspects, one juvenile attempted to reach into a small satchel that was strapped across his chest, the sheriff’s office said. The juvenile fought with deputies as the deputies attempted to stop the retrieval of an item.

Once the juvenile was placed in handcuffs, deputies found a loaded, unregistered handgun inside the satchel with 17 9 mm rounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The juvenile was also in possession of a black ski mask.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. The second suspect was given an in-house citation and will meet with a school resource officer for diversion, authorities said.