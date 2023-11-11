(KRON) – A juvenile was shot in front of Vallejo High School after a high school football game on Friday.

Vallejo police officers responded to a shooting in front of Vallejo High School on Nov. 10 at approximately 9:52 p.m. According to the police investigation, a juvenile was standing in front of the school when he was struck by gunfire.

The juvenile suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Vallejo High School released a statement on its website, “We are aware of the shooting incident at Vallejo High School after the conclusion of the North Coast Section Football game versus Del Norte High School. We don’t have specific details but are actively working with the Vallejo Police Department. As the situation unfolds, we will issue further updates in subsequent messages.”

Detectives from VPD’s Major Crimes Section have taken over this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 707-648-4524.