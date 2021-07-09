Juvenile struck by car in San Jose suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are responding to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in San Jose involving a juvenile.

The collision was reported Friday afternoon near Camden Avenue and Kooser Road.

At 5:51 p.m., San Jose police said the juvenile has life-threatening injuries. As of 7:36 p.m., the victim remains in critical conditions, officials said.

Southbound Camden Avenue is closed from Kooser Road to Merrill Loop.

The driver is at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say they will provide an update once more information becomes available.