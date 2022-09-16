SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A boy is seriously hurt after he was hit by a car near an elementary school around 8 a.m. Friday, San Jose police stated via Twitter.

Police are investigating at the scene, which is on Castlemont Avenue near the Castlemont Elementary School. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating, police stated, and commuters should “expect a road closure on Castlemont Ave.”

Police advised drivers to remember that the speed limit is 25 miles per hour when children are present. The pedestrian has been transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.