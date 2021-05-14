5 juveniles arrested for attempted robbery at Hayward’s Southland Mall

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Five juveniles were arrested after attempting to steal a purse from a victim in the Southland Mall area, authorities said.

Police say the suspects attempted to forcibly snatch the victim’s purse on Wednesday, then fled the scene in a car that was reported stolen out of Oakland.

Officers located the car and a short vehicle pursuit ensued on northbound I-880.

The car then crashed into a guardrail.

All of the suspects were taken into custody for the attempted robbery, felony evasion and carjacking.

The California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department collaboratively helped with this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News