5 juveniles arrested for attempted robbery at Hayward’s Southland Mall

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Five juveniles were arrested after attempting to steal a purse from a victim in the Southland Mall area, authorities said.

Police say the suspects attempted to forcibly snatch the victim’s purse on Wednesday, then fled the scene in a car that was reported stolen out of Oakland.

Officers located the car and a short vehicle pursuit ensued on northbound I-880.

The car then crashed into a guardrail.

All of the suspects were taken into custody for the attempted robbery, felony evasion and carjacking.

The California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department collaboratively helped with this incident.