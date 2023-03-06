Jeffrey Vandergrift is known to his many fans as “JV.” (Image courtesy SFPD)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was just a couple of week ago that beloved radio DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift, “JV”, was reported missing, and just a few days ago when his wife said she did not expect him to return.

JV, WiLD 94.9’s morning show host, talked candidly about the health issues he was facing, which his wife, Natasha Yi, said played a part in his disappearance. But he is still considered missing by the San Francisco Police Department.

Here is what we know so far.

Feb. 24 – JV is reported missing

JV was reported missing on Feb. 24 after last being seen leaving his home on the 200 block of King Street at 10 p.m. the previous evening.

Police said JV was considered at-risk at the time of the report.

Feb. 27 – No leads in his disappearance

WiLD 94.9 posted an update on the search for JV, saying the police had not developed any leads into where he was.

“There has been no trackable activity on his cell phone. There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records,” the station tweeted.

March 1 – JV’s wife gave an update

A few days later, JV’s wife put out a statement that said she did not expect JV to be returning home.

“Personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back,” Yi posted.

She also mentioned JV’s physical pain that he had been dealing with for the past two years in connection with his disappearance.

“The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming,” Yi posted.

Yi also said there was no foul play suspected in his disappearance.

March 4 – KRON4 remembered JV talking about his health issues

JV used to partner with the KRON4 morning news titled “Check-in With Wild 94.9’s JV.” He is a longtime host of WiLD 94.9’s morning show “The Dog House,” which he created when he was 25, and then “The JV Morning Show.”

During his Feb. 23 episode, Vandergrift spoke to WiLD 94.9 listeners about his recent health struggles with Lyme disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

“The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it’s doing to my brain, I could never describe to you,” he said.

He wrote in a 2022 blog post, “If you are feeling overly stressed, anxious, depressed or having thoughts of suicide, I promise you are not alone.”

The Fremont native is still considered missing by SFPD. Anyone with information about the search for Vandergrift is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.