SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Beloved San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, also known as JV, has been missing since leaving his house on the night of Feb. 23. Six days after he was last seen, his wife Natasha Yi shared that she does not expect him to come back.

“JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back,” she wrote in a statement. “I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.”

The San Francisco Police Department said there is no foul play suspected in his disappearance. View a timeline of the events below.

Feb. 23 — JV goes missing

JV was last seen leaving his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco at 10 p.m. He was wearing black sweatpants at the time of the disappearance.

JV on a KRON4 newscast in 2016.

Feb. 24 — SFPD officially reports him as missing person

The afternoon after Vandergrift went missing, SFPD sent out a press release to request the public’s help with finding him.

Police described Vandergrift as a white man who stands 6’0″ and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear.

JV’s employer, Wild 94.9, sent out an update on him shortly after he went missing.

“We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it,” the pop radio station said in a statement.

Feb. 26 — Fans pray to bring JV home

Fans of JV gathered at iHeart Radio’s San Francisco location to show their support. People left candles in a formation that spelled out “JV” and left signs that displayed positive messages.

Feb. 27 — Wild 94.9 releases update

The radio station put out its next update on the Monday following JV’s disappearance. The concerning update included that there was no trackable activity on his cell phone or his credit cards.

“These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news,” Wild 94.9 said.

March 1 — JV’s wife shares sad social media post

Yi took to social media on Wednesday night to share what so many San Franciscans did not want to hear — JV is not expected to come back.

In the emotional post, she wrote that SFPD is still officially classifying her husband as missing. Police asked JV’s family to keep the details of the case among his immediate family.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“Please forgive my silence during this time – my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers,” Yi said.

Anyone with information about the search for Vandergrift is asked to call SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text to TIP411.