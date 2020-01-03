K-9 apprehends suspect after running from authorities in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Tin Barn Road and Stewarts-Point Skaggs-Springs Road in Sonoma County Tuesday night to search for a suspect, according to authorities.

They were looking for 25-year-old Orren Vicenti of Stewarts Point. Vicenti is known to the deputies and was the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the area on Nov. 14.

In that incident, Vicenti assaulted and stabbed the victim in his back, officials said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Deputies went to Vicenti’s home in the 31000 block of Stewarts-Point Skaggs-Springs Road. As a deputy knocked on the front door, Vicenti fled out the back door, per officials.

The deputy at the back of the home told Vicenti to stop. He warned Vicenti that a K-9 would be used, but Vicenti reportedly ignored him and kept running away.

The deputy then ordered his K-9 partner “Rappa” to apprehend Vicenti. Rappa caught up to Vicenti and bit him on the right leg.

Vicenti was arrested and later transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.

The deputies and Rappa were not injured.

Vicenti was booked into the Sonoma County jail on a felony arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation, along with a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

He is being held on a no bail warrant, meaning he cannot post bail.