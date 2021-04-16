K Ingleside line to be included in Muni’s May partial reopening

[FILE] Muni Church Street street car and St. Paul’s Church spires on an intermittently sunny and stormy day. San Francisco. Horizontal.-For more boats, trains and planes, click here. BOATS, TRAINS, and PLANES

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Muni’s K Ingleside train will be returning, along with the N Judah, after service and maintenance improvements were completed sooner than expected.

The two lines will reopen on May 15, when previously only the N Judah was scheduled to resume service, and will boast a more reliable subway system. Key features include:

Wi-Fi availability thanks to routers installed in stations and cellular antennas installed in the tunnels.

Installation of new wayfinding and directional signs at Castro and Church stations.

Quicker and smoother trips as a result of overhead line enhancements and rail grinding.

Public art at the entrance and exit at Castro and West Portal stations.

“The return of the K is an important step forward in bringing back the type of Muni service that San Francisco needs as we emerge from this pandemic,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “This last year forced us to change so much about how our city operates, and one of the hardest parts was the impact it had on our public transit. But while trains and buses weren’t able to run at normal levels, the SFMTA used that time to make important upgrades and repairs to our infrastructure and prepare for the future. Now I’m excited to see more and more people riding Muni to get around San Francisco.”

The K will once again be interlinked with the T Third line, providing service from Balboa Park to Sunnydale stops.

As previously announced, the N will also have a two-car increase to accommodate more riders and reduce pass ups.

“Our ability to make this announcement of additional Muni service is a true testament to the collaboration between Muni staff, our labor unions and community partners,” said Julie Kirschbaum, SFMTA Director of Transit. “We know that key transit connections are critical to the city’s economic recovery, and we’re thrilled to re-open the subway and ramp up service.”

During the pandemic underground train cars were replaced with bus routes, and the J Church, L Taraval and M Ocean View will continue to operate as the currently do for the time being.

The J Church will keep surface-only trains from Market Street to Balboa Park, the L Taraval will operate with buses from the Zoo to Downtown, and the M Ocean View will operate with a bus from Balboa Park to West Portal Station.

“We are ecstatic to see the K light rail service coming back in May. We are reopening, our folks are getting vaccinated, our merchants are seeing an uptick in foot traffic and connecting businesses to their customers is critical to economic recovery and vitality,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar. “The K light rail is crucial for District 7—not just our businesses but also our institutions, such as our SFUSD schools and City College. We need reliable and accessible transit service and to ensure our recovery and success after a year of COVID. I look forward to continued advocacy for my district.”