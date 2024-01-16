(KRON) — On her first World Tour to the United States, K-pop soloist IU is coming to the Bay Area.

On Tuesday morning, IU released the tour dates for her upcoming world tour called “H.E.R.” Her second-to-last stop will be at Oakland Arena on July 30. She will be performing in several countries including Germany, England, China, Japan, and the U.S.

According to her Spotify profile, IU describes her music as performing on “the sweeter side of the K-pop spectrum.”

Her next song to come out will be called “Loves Wins” and it will be featuring BTS star V. That song will come out on January 24.

IU came onto the K-pop scene in the late 2000s but became well known around 2010 with the chart-topping song “Good Day.” In 2020 she broke into the U.S. market with “Eight.”

According to Spotify, a fun fact is the singer’s stage name is derived from I and You to symbolize unity between her and her listeners.