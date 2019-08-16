K9 Bear to help victims of crime in Contra Costa County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has a new member of the family.

His name is Bear, and he’s trained to help victims of crime, especially children, during their trial.

He’s just 2-years-old, but he’s specially trained to work with both adults and children in courtrooms and stressful settings.

Bear even understands more than 40 commands – some in a second language.

He’s also prepared to provide emotional support during criminal cases.

Bear and his handler, Assistant Inspector Janet Era, stop by on the KRON4 Morning News to say hello.

Watch their appearance in the video above!

