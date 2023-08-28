(KRON) — Two men were arrested Saturday following a vehicle and foot pursuit that involved the deployment of a K9 officer, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Hyundai with plates that belonged to a Jeep.

The vehicle refused to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

While the Hyundai was heading west on I-80 near the American Canyon exit, someone threw a firearm from the car’s window. The gun discharged a round when it hit the roadway and either the round, or the gun itself, struck the windshield of a pursuing police vehicle.

The Hyundai exited I-80 into Hercules before it pulled into a shopping center. The passenger got out and took off on foot. Two Fairfield PD officers remained with the driver, 40-year-old Jesus Escamilla of Oakland. He was taken into custody.

Units with the Hercules Police Department and San Pablo Police Department arrived on the scene to assist. Officers began searching for the passenger. A San Pablo PD K9 found him hiding in a tree. The suspect, 35-year-old Oscar Garcia of Oakland, was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Oakland, police found two ounces of suspected drugs.