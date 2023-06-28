(KRON) — A Livermore Police Department K-9 officer and his partner were on patrol Tuesday night when they got a tip about someone selling illegal fireworks, Livermore PD said on Twitter. K-9 Drake was with his partner in the area of North P Street when they got the tip.

Officers found the car and spoke to the occupants. The suspect was selling illegal fireworks from their vehicle in the Target parking lot, police said.

K-9 Drake and his partner found 48 illegal mortars that the suspect had brought from Livermore to Atwater to sell. The suspect, who police described as a 23-year-old man from Winton, was arrested and cited for possessing dangerous fireworks.

The case will now be sent to the district attorney’s office for charging.

For his efforts on the case, K-9 Drake was rewarded with a puppy patty snack from McDonald’s, police said.