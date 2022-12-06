MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — A K9 officer with the California Highway Patrol assisted officers in locating four kilograms of cocaine in what began as a routine traffic stop. According to a social media post from the CHP Merced division, a 2015 Ford Fusion was pulled over for a traffic violation recently.

An officer noticed “several factors” and “tradecraft” that led him to believe the driver may have been engaged in criminal behavior, the post states. The officer than obtained consent to search the vehicle and deployed the K9 officer, “K9 Bruce” to sniff the vehicle.

K9 Bruce alerted to the odor of narcotics, the post states. A search of the Ford then revealed around four kilos of cocaine. The packages were found hidden in natural voids behind the trunk liner.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotics for sale and transporting narcotics across noncontiguous counties.

“It has been a while since we last heard from Bruce, but he is back,” the post states. “Great job!”